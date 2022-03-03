 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,700

Check out this great condo in NW Hickory with a wonderful view of Lake Hickory. This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open living room/dining area and a really nice deck that overlooks the lake. The neighborhood is in a great location close to lots of local parks and trails but still close to shopping and entertainment. This one does need some cosmetic work but some paint and flooring would go a long way in making this property really special. It is priced to sell quickly so schedule a showing today.

