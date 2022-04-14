 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,000

Charming 2 Bed/1 Bathroom home with hardwood flooring. One-level living. The multicolored stone exterior gives the home character. A little TLC will have this home back to it's former glory in no time. Large backyard with mature trees for shade. Spacious rooms. Living room features a fireplace with brick surround. Call 828-455-3133 for more details and to schedule a private viewing!

