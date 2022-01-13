 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $89,000

For Sale! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located close to Snow Creek Elementary. Living room has a fireplace & hardwood floors. The kitchen is located close to the laundry hookups and full bath. A second fireplace is located in the den. The upper level could be used as a bonus room. There is a cellar basement with inside & outside access.

