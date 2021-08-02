 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $80,000

Cozy 2 bedroom/1bath Bungalow in Bethlehem. Great starter home waiting for a new owner. Bathroom features built-in hamper. Laundry/utility room is accessible from the kitchen. Enjoy the quiet outdoors on the 1 acre lot including a 20x40 workshop. BEING SOLD AS IS - NO repair requests accepted.

