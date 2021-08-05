2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $79,900

Quiet street with secluded good size lot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, potential for loft bedroom in A-frame portion of home. New carpet and linoleum throughout. New water heater. Large outdoor patio sitting area with screen enclosure and entry/mud/sun room. A-Frame construction was added to original mobile home in 1976 as well as entry room and traditional brick/roofing construction. Septic permit in attachments. Septic is located on neighboring lot and is shared. Well is located on this lot and is shared with neighboring mobile home. Seller would like to retain rights to well water. Sold AS IS.