2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $70,000

Income-producing property! Investment property with good rental history in Hickory, NC. Single-wide mobile home on its own parcel. Currently rents for $520/month and has a month-to-month tenant in place. The tenant pays all utilities. DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT! A reasonable offer and proof of funds are required to show the property. FYI, the seller wishes to sell this property in conjunction with the 3 parcels with mobile homes beside it (see listing for 455 10th St SW) and would offer a bulk price for all 4 properties. For more information contact Tami Fox, Keller Williams Unified, 828-234-5835, www.TheTempleTeam.com.