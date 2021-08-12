 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $65,000

Cash Buyers, Investors, or Flippers WELCOME! Home is ready to be finished. 2/2 House with Basement. Close to Downtown Hickory, NC. Closed to Major Highways. 2 Rolls of Carpet are still inside the house. Two Tiled Bathrooms. Buyers Agent to verify ALL information ***MEASUREMENTS COMING SOON*** TAX RECORDS USED FOR SQFT. Property is sold AS-IS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert