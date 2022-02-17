Investor special! Home is in need of repairs. Large level lot zoned R-4, see attached City of Hickory Land Development Code. Convenient Hickory location with easy commute to downtown. Multiple opportunities to consider; renovate to resell, consider knock down and new construction. Property is cash sale, sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $60,000
