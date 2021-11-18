 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $59,900

Investor special! Gutted to the studs , equipped with a new roof and ready for your touch. Incredible downtown Hickory location just minutes from the new City Walk, the Science Center/Museum complex, SALT block, LR University & MORE! 30 second walk from Hollar Mill, bars and restaurants. Property is next to a newly renovated house in a growing area. Act now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert