2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $525,000

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Enjoy panoramic views of Lake Hickory from this three-level bungalow built in 2010. The main level offers a spacious kitchen with breakfast area and large pantry, great room with dining area overlooking the lake, and primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. The partial lower level functions as a 2nd bedroom with half bath and two closets. Upper level bonus room built in 2015 with amazing views of the water. Terraced decking overlooking the lake includes upper and lower level decks, screened porch, and pathway to the covered dock with lift and jet ski docks. This one has been meticulously maintained and is truly move-in ready. Can be sold furnished as shown in pictures. Located adjacent to Oliver's Landing/River Hills golf course and just around the bend from R&N Marina. Quiet, no-outlet street. Don't miss the stunning sunset over the water, it is truly amazing!