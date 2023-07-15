Come see all that Wynnshire Ridge has to offer! Low-maintenance living means you have more time to spend on a higher-quality of life. The Devonshire home plan featuring 2 bedroom, 2 baths, den, office/study, covered front and rear patio Just under construction, move in ready Winter 2023. Time to make color and feature selections. Final pricing may change due to the volatility of building material pricing and selection of options and or upgrades. Final pricing will be determined during the due diligence period within the purchase agreement. This home is proposed construction so you can still customize to make it your own! It offers beautiful finishes and plenty of living space, as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. It's a private neighborhood- one way in and one way out. Schedule an appointment to visit the sales office today!
