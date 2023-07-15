Impossible to find Lake Hickory Lakefront New Construction home. Enjoy the Lake life and views from your huge covered back deck with a short walk down to your brand new private dock and water frontage. This quiet cove is teaming with fish and wildlife perfect for a slower pace nature lover. Back in the home the quality of the construction is evident as soon as you walk thru the doors with high end hardwood flooring, custom cabinets and tops, ss appliances, tile showers with seemless glass doors, and rinnai tankless hot water heater. The split floorplan is great for families with master suite on tucked away on the south side of the home. The north side of the home features a spacious guest bedroom and office that could also be converted to a large walk in pantry, bunkroom, or additional storage. This property is not restricted and thus VRBO's are permissible in this location.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,900
