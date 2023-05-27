Come see all that Wynnshire Ridge has to offer! Low-maintenance living means you have more time to spend on a higher-quality of life. The Devonshire home plan featuring 2 bedroom, 2 baths, den, office/study, covered front and rear patio Just under construction, move in ready Winter 2023. Time to make color and feature selections. Final pricing may change due to the volatility of building material pricing and selection of options and or upgrades. Final pricing will be determined during the due diligence period within the purchase agreement. This home is proposed construction so you can still customize to make it your own! It offers beautiful finishes and plenty of living space, as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. It's a private neighborhood- one way in and one way out. Schedule an appointment to visit the sales office today!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas Rangers officially announced plans to sell the Hickory Crawdads to Diamond Baseball Holdings on Tuesday.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
Workers were out polishing railings and pouring concrete as they move toward completion of the Riverwalk project in Hickory.
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
A South Caldwell High School chorus teacher has been arrested on an embezzlement charge in connection to a report of money taken from a booste…