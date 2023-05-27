The popular Brighton home is under construction now. Move in Winter 2023. Time to make color and feature selections. Open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den and covered front porch and rear patio. Come see all that Wynnshire Ridge has to offer! Low-maintenance living means you have more time to spend on a higher-quality of life. This home is offers beautiful finishes with upgraded wood flooring throughout and plenty of living space, as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. It's a private neighborhood- one way in and one way out! Schedule an appointment today!