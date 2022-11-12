The popular Brighton home is under construction now. Move in Spring 2023. Time to make color and feature selections. Open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den and covered front porch and rear patio. Come see all that Wynnshire Ridge has to offer! Low-maintenance living means you have more time to spend on a higher-quality of life. This home is offers beautiful finishes with upgraded wood flooring throughout and plenty of living space, as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. It's a private neighborhood- one way in and one way out! Schedule an appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $453,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Smoke swirls around the dish as a server lifts the dome off a wooden plate, releasing the aroma of the chef’s signature Peking duck. Then, an …
A Newton man died in a car crash on Robinson Road on Tuesday morning.
402-acre property in Caldwell County will soon be a state forest; land was once used by Broyhill family to make furniture
I typed 4885 Grandin Road, Lenoir, NC, into my phone, accessing directions, and soon I was off on a pleasant trip through a part of Caldwell C…
One person is dead and another injured, according to reports from the scene of a Tuesday morning pair of crashes on Robinson Road in Hickory.
Alexander County will soon have a new sheriff.
Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in the creation of four new data centers in Hickory, Conover and Maiden over the next 10 years.
A Hickory man was arrested in Lincoln County on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday.
Michelle Teague, the grandparent who challenged 24 public school library books this year while admitting she had not read them, is now on the …
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, police say.
Twelve candidates, four open seats and one election. The field for a spot on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education is a crowded one.