Last Release of the Award winning Canterbury Town Home in Wynnshire Ridge. PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION Price is for PRE-CONSTRUCTION. Final pricing may change due to the volatility of building material prcing and selection of options and or upgrades. Final pricing will be determined during the due diligence period within the purchase agreement. Enjoy this open home plan offering 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Sun Room, Den or office. Living and Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry and Storage Room. Large 2 car garage. Private neighborhood- one way in and one way out. Schedule and appointment today! Photos are of a model Home this home is not built yet
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Comedian Jon Reep sauntered up to the Catawba County Board of Elections building Monday afternoon in a blue and white pinstripe, seersucker su…
Police: Woman charged with filing false report related to the accident where a car hit fallen Hickory arches
- Updated
Hickory police have charged a woman with filing a false report in connection to a vehicle crashing into the collapsed City Walk arches.
- Updated
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the city would not be conducting an investigation into the 40-ton arch collapse on the recommendation of…
- Updated
A Lincolnton man won $1 million in a lottery drawing in January. He collected his prize Monday.
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Tuesday morning.
- Updated
A man was charged with trafficking opioids and other drugs following a traffic stop in Conover on Thursday, according to a news release from t…
- Updated
The city of Hickory is poised to bring in outside attorneys to advise them in the wake of the City Walk pedestrian bridge arch collapse.
- Updated
The city of Hickory has retained the services of a Charlotte-based law firm in the wake of the collapse of the City Walk arches.
- Updated
While responding to an emergency call, a Catawba County Emergency Medical Services ambulance collided with a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road a…
- Updated
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun, according to a release from the Hickory Police D…