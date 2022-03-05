2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $445,900

Come see all that Wynnshire Ridge has to offer! Low-maintenance living means you have more time to spend on a higher-quality of life. This home offers beautiful finishes with upgraded wood flooring throughout and plenty of living space, as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. It's a private neighborhood- one way in and one way out. This is proposed construction! Schedule an appointment to visit the sales center today!