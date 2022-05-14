Well-maintained 2 BR/2 BA, one level home located in Wynnshire Ridge of NE Hickory. This home is move-in ready and offers beautiful finishes as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. The living area features a tray ceiling, gas logs fireplace & is open to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry and an eat-at bar that overlooks the living & dining area. The owner's suite has its own private bath, WIC, and features an office which is also accessible to the back, private patio w/ retractable awning. BR 2 is located on the opposite wing and has a full bath accessible from the hallway. A play/recreation room is located just off of the dining area. A mud room featuring extra storage space is located between the attached garage and kitchen area along w/ laundry & utility sink, with pantry just around the corner. Extra floored storage is available in the attic w/ utility elevator.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $430,000
