Hard to find 2 BR cottage for only $42,500. Home features 1 level floor plan with 2 good sized bedrooms and covered front porch. Great investment opportunity for either full time residence or rental property plus close to downtown Hickory. Call today!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $42,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Catawba deputy fired following DWI charge; third deputy in less than a year to lose job over suspected impaired driving
A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after being charged with driving while impaired in Granite Falls, according to a release …
Catawba County sheriff's deputy fired after DWI charge identified; breathalyzer showed .15 blood alcohol content
The Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while impaired Saturday was identified as Ryan…
A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.
This story was updated at 4:15 p.m. on April 11.
Pop quiz — who can the following written quotes be attributed to?
Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner was in a joking mood at the ceremony to dedicate the city’s newest park in his honor on Friday.
25 years later, woman's sleuthing helps Hickory police close case on DWI crash that claimed her mother, sisters
If you want justice, go get it. That’s the advice of Taylorsville resident Lisa Hollifield.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
A Maiden man is charged with trafficking opioids and intent to sell or deliver opioids within 1,000 feet of a school.