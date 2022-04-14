 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $42,500

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $42,500

Hard to find 2 BR cottage for only $42,500. Home features 1 level floor plan with 2 good sized bedrooms and covered front porch. Great investment opportunity for either full time residence or rental property plus close to downtown Hickory. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert