2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $419,900

Last Release of the Award winning Canterbury Town Home in Wynnshire Ridge. PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION Price is PRE-CONSTRUCTION. Final pricing may change due to the volatility of building material pricing and selection of options and or upgrades, if any. Final pricing will be determined during the due diligence period within the purchase agreement. Enjoy this open home plan offering 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Sun Room, Den or office. Living and Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry and Storage Room. Large 2 car garage. Private neighborhood- one way in and one way out. Schedule and appointment today! Photos are of a model Home this home is not built yet

