2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $410,000

Charming townhome on a quiet cul de sac, built on a private premium lot, with a patio that overlooks a beautiful large yard area. Relax and enjoy this move in ready home--recently painted inside and out, over 1800 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, open concept living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; sunroom, study/den, laundry room, lots of storage and a 2 car garage. Upgraded tile, granite and appliances, and custom blinds throughout. Welcome home!