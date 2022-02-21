 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $410,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $410,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $410,000

Charming townhome on a quiet cul de sac, built on a private premium lot, with a patio that overlooks a beautiful large yard area. Relax and enjoy this move in ready home--recently painted inside and out, over 1800 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, open concept living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen; sunroom, study/den, laundry room, lots of storage and a 2 car garage. Upgraded tile, granite and appliances, and custom blinds throughout. Welcome home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert