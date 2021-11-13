Come see all that Wynnshire Ridge has to offer! Low-maintenance living means you have more time to spend on a higher-quality of life. Price is PRE-CONSTRUCTION. Final pricing may change due to the volatility of building material pricing and selection of options and or upgrades. Final pricing will be determined during the due diligence period within the purchase agreement. There's still time to pick your color selections with this under construction home! It offers beautiful finishes and plenty of living space, as well as community amenities such as an outdoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, and clubhouse. It's a private neighborhood- one way in and one way out. Schedule an appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $409,900
