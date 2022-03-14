2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $369,900

NW Hickory. Well maintained 2 Bedroom/2Bath "Abbey" townhouse in desirable Wynnshire Ridge. Highly desired Spacious Open Floor Plan with Vaulted ceilings. New LVT Flooring in Living Room/Dining/Sunroom. Kitchen offers lots of beautiful cabinets, Granite countertops, plenty of "prep" area, Dbl pantries and Recessed Lighting. Large "Eat-at" Bar plus the Dining Area. Living room with gas log fireplace with French doors to Sunroom which provides lots of Natural Light to the home. Primary Suite with Cathedral Ceiling, Palladium Window, Walk in Closet. Primary Bath with Cultured Marble tops, Make-up Counter. Spacious 2nd Br also has Cathedral Ceiling and Large WIC. Full 2nd Bath in the Hallway. Community Clubhouse with Inground Pool, Fitness Room, Outdoor Grill, Full Kitchen and Large Gathering Room for Socials. Laundry Room with Utility Sink, Overhead Cabinets. Large Walk in Closet currently used for clothing but would be a great walk in Pantry. Attached Garage.