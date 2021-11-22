 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

Well-maintained 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Canterbury condo in desireable Wynnshire Ridge. Plenty of extras in this spacious open floor plan home. Built-ins in kitchen for additional storage. Large mud room offers cabinetry and utility sink. Beautiful large windows that let in tons of natural light with custom drapes and shutters. Vaulted ceilings with orange peel finish. Convenient to Viewmont and I40. Clubhouse ammenities include pool & grill area and fitness room. Natural gas fireplace and large sunroom with additional room that could be used as office/den. View full tour at https://tinyurl.com/m82426d2. Call 828-455-3133 for more details or to schedule a private viewing!

