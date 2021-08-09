Time to get on the water! You can own a cottage right on Lake Hickory! House is located on a private road, quiet area, and only a few minutes to Hickory for all your shopping and dining needs. Low Alexander County taxes and no city taxes. This is the most affordable piece of deep waterfront property on Lake Hickory! The home features 2 bedrooms upstairs and an open living/kitchen/dining area downstairs. Both bedrooms are very large- approx 15'x 25' A large 34' long deck across the back of the home, overlooking a wide-open cove area with over a 2000' view. 4 off-street parking places. Storage shed located on the right of the house as well. The lot is very large and the layout is basic, so the possibilities are only limited by your imagination! You still have time to get on the water this summer, so don't wait!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $330,000
