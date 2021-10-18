2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $320,000

Hello Lake Life! This remodeled turn-key home is ready for its new owners. You are greeted by a wrap around deck that leads to a scenic and private setting on Lake Hickory. Updates include quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances, new HVAC, new fixtures, new flooring and more! This property has wonderful potential to be a short term rental, vacation home, or a full-time residence. Attention to detail and quiet location make this home a beautiful lake oasis. Do not miss your chance to live on Lake Hickory!