This is a cooks delight. The kitchen has tons of storage and counter space. The bar area can seat 10 people easily. It has LP gas stove with 6 burners, griddle & double convection oven. The water heater is also LP gas. The refrigerator also remains with the home. The layout is a split floor plan. Both bedrooms also have walk-in closets. The living area is large open space with a wall to separate the kitchen just enough so if you have pans out everyone doesn't see it from the door coming in to the house. The downstairs finished area could be used for so many things since it has its own exterior entrance and is plumbed for a full bath. The bath downstairs sink is handicap accessible. This home also has a place for a RV with hookup and clean out. The house interior has a fresh coat of paint and the downstairs finished area has new flooring that looks like wood. This home has so many extra features that you don't find everyday.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,000
