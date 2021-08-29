2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $265,000

Awesome move-in ready home in NE Hickory with in-ground pool. The main level features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen has a great layout and has stainless appliances. This home also has a large master bedroom with walk in closet and a master bathroom with a huge shower and separate jetted tub. The lower level features a large open den that would make a great recreation room, a full bathroom, an office with a closet, laundry room and a craft room. The back yard is great for entertaining with a fenced in pool area and a large deck off the back of the house. This is a great home and it will not last long so schedule a showing today.