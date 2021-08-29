Awesome move-in ready home in NE Hickory with in-ground pool. The main level features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen has a great layout and has stainless appliances. This home also has a large master bedroom with walk in closet and a master bathroom with a huge shower and separate jetted tub. The lower level features a large open den that would make a great recreation room, a full bathroom, an office with a closet, laundry room and a craft room. The back yard is great for entertaining with a fenced in pool area and a large deck off the back of the house. This is a great home and it will not last long so schedule a showing today.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
- Updated
Caldwell County has a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a second high school, according to a state report.
- Updated
From Monday to Friday, the number of students, faculty and staff in Catawba County who were quarantined due to COVID-19 quadrupled.
A Conover-based company has been ranked one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
- Updated
Monday night, around 140 people flooded the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting. During the five-hour meeting, concerned parents…
- Updated
Catawba County saw nine new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, a stark increase from recent weeks.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
- Updated
Two drivers were injured in a head-on wreck in Taylorsville Monday morning.
- Updated
Several schedule changes for Week 2 of the high school football season have been announced in recent days, including some that will affect tea…
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Aug. 27