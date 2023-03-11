Beautiful NEW construction home with designer finishes! 2BR/1BTH with open living, dining, and kitchen areas. Kitchen is AWESOME with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Enjoy the large living area with easy to clean vinyl plank flooring. The primary bedroom features a ceiling fan and a great size closet. The full bath boasts white cabinets, granite countertops, dual sink vanity, vinyl plank flooring, tub/shower combo, laundry closet (space for side by side W/D) and a linen closet which is plumbed behind the sheetrock for a future walk-in shower. You can relax on the back covered patio w/sliding glass door access OR sit on the covered front porch. Single garage is great for storage & parking. Vinyl exterior with stone accents. Great location!