2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $230,000

Looking to Downsize or First time Homebuyers look no more! Check out this well maintained , low maintenance, 2 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features Hardwood Floors, Walk in Closets, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, and a Screened in Patio out back . Call today for a showing! This home will not last long!

