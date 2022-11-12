2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $225,000

This adorable split foyer home is in the desirable Mountain View area. It is convenient to Hwy 321 and I 40. The house was just built in 2019 so everything is only a few years old. The upper level has the main open living area with 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath. The bedrooms have great walk-in closets and the bathroom has great access for the master bedroom and out into the hallway. The basement has a bonus room that could be a bedroom, office, or whatever is needed for you and your family. The laundry and the oversized garage for storage and a one car bay is also in the basement. The back deck goes down into a fenced in area which is great for kids or pets. Come see today!