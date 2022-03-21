2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $209,000

TAKE LIFE EASY! 1 1/2 story Huntington Woods townhouse! Just minutes from LR University and downtown Hickory! Entry foyer; huge open kitchen/dining w/lam hdwd floors, pantry & tons of cabinets; formal dining rm (currently used as a den); huge living room w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, gas log FP, atrium doors to rear deck; full hall bath (doors from LR & main level bedroom, which could be used as a master), sgl vanity, shower only; upstairs is a master suite w/huge WIC, full bath w/tub/shower combo, sgl vanity, lam hdwd firs; rear deck overlooks huge greenspace; 2 parking spots; complex outdoor pool and more! Call Gina King/Realty Executives at (828) 320-3883 today for more information!