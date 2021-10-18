Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 to see this fantastic home!!The perfect townhouse in the perfect location. Immaculate Single story, end unit with 2 car garage, private backyard and new deck overlooking a stream. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with over 1250 HSF features granite countertops, refinished cabinets and new flooring. Not only is this home beautiful, it also has all new plumbing, new disposal, new water heater, new bay window, some new ceiling fans, new commercial gutters and downspouts with leaf guards, new 14" insulation in the attic, and new interior paint in neutral color. Move in. Prop your feet up. The work has been done!!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $204,900
