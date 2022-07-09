 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $204,500

Such a shame, the owner has to move (job relocation) after only 4 months of living in this great new construction ranch style home. This is a definite must see! Enter under a covered front porch into a living area with cathedral ceilings! The open layout includes the kitchen (with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops) which is situated between the living room and dining room with a nice breakfast bar. The primary bedroom and the secondary bedroom are both very spacious. You will also notice that the property size is surprisingly large.The Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and a 10x12 Shed convey with the sale.

