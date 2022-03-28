Call Dana today at 828.217.1215 Character and Charm Abound - Move in Ready - Updated Brick Home offering 2 bedrooms and 2 baths noting master with private bath. Open concept kitchen, dining and living area is light and airy with exposed beams coordinating nicely with the butcher block counters/island, which lends a warm and welcoming appeal. Featured updates include: Updated Tile Surround and Glass Doors in Main Bath, Large Tile Shower in Master Bath; as well as, Plantation Style Shutter Blinds. Nice level fenced back yard with Storage Shed that coordinates with the home to lend additional character and charm. Single Car Stand Alone Carport, New Roof, Windows and HVAC in 2020. Convenient and Close - Minutes from 321 and I-40
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000
