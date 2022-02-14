2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

Multiple Offers Received - BEST OFFERS by Monday, February 7 at 12pm. Completely updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms townhome in desirable NW Hickory location. This end-unit home has beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with gorgeous granite and quartz counter tops, plus it has been freshly painted and includes new flooring throughout! Large primary suite with dressing area and 2, walk-in closets. Beautiful, wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Plus, eat-in kitchen, dining room and half-bath on lower level. Plenty of storage available with walk-in closets, built-ins in the 2nd bedroom, and back storage closet. Lovely, private, back patio with room for seating area, table and grill. Convenient location! Pool & Clubhouse part of HOA. Ask agent for list of upgrades.