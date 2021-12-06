Charming all brick home with spacious rooms, brick FP, thick moldings and arched front door. Tons of character. There is a huge attic space above with big windows for future expansion (only a ceiling access now). Large, landscaped corner lot. Basement storage. Well built with good bones featuring a wrap-around front porch and cozy, covered sitting porch plus large back patio with coy pond. Two spacious bedrooms. All new windows, new roof and some new wiring. Fresh paint and some new light fixtures. Tons of character, beautiful setting, great bones and lots of potential for expansion! Large, private lot and great yard with mature landscaping. You can't beat this location, which is right off I-40 and minutes to downtown Hickory and Hwy 321!
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900
