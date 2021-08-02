A long awaited floorplan that is one level! This is a must see. Enter under a covered front porch into a living area with a cathedral ceiling! The kitchen is situated between the living room and dining room with a nice breakfast area. The laundry fits snugly behind the kitchen. The owner suite is located at the back of the house and feeds into the bathroom. The front bedroom is ideal as a 2nd bedroom or very nice flex space for single living. Kitchen features granite countertops, shaker cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. This home maximizes space so do not be fooled by the footprint. Make an appointment to discover more today.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $193,000
