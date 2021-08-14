2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $192,500

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in convenient NE Hickory location just off Springs Road. This charming one-level home offers an open, airy floor plan featuring a kitchen with stone countertops, stainless appliances, bar seating, dining area, and sunny great room with vaulted ceiling. Two bedrooms have private access to a shared full bath with laundry closet. Outside, enjoy minimal maintenance with stone & vinyl exterior, covered front porch, and 0.16 acre yard. Modern, energy efficient construction. Due to be complete by the end of August 2021.