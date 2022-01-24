 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $187,000

Quaint community with a lot of curb appeal. Main level garage and foyer entrance. Walk up the stairs to this lightly lived in home. Open living area and neutral paint throughout. Beautiful front porch on the upper level. Move right in. Huge primary bedroom with office space. Both bathrooms have double sinks. Convenient to hospital and shopping and within an hour drive to Boone NC.***Back on the market because of a loan issue that could not be resolved

