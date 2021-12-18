 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $185,000

Beautiful new construction one level 2bed/1bath home in Hickory! Open living room to the kitchen and dining area with ample natural light throughout the home. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar/ breakfast area with underneath cabinet storage. Two bedrooms share a full bath with walk-in closet in bathroom. Back patio to enjoy.

