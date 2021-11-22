2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $184,900

Call The Andi Jack Team -828.291.9514-Move Right Into This Precious Bungalow in NE Hickory- Rare opportunity to be in the heart of town but outside city limits- USDA Eligible! This 1100+/- Sqft Home Has New Flooring, Completely New White Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint inside and out- Brand New Bathroom, Spacious Bedrooms and Closets!