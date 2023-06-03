Welcome HOME to this New Construction one level home close to Lenoir Rhyne. Neighbor is a park with amenities. Enter through the covered front porch into the open concept living room with kitchen and dining room to the right. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout this modern home. Kitchen features white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Pantry convenient to kitchen in hallway. Bathroom excels in functionality as the primary bedroom has its own vanity accessed through a pocket door. Granite counters are in the bathroom and laundry is close by utilizing space for a stackable unit.