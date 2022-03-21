2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,900

Many updates in this 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath townhome located in Tara Woods. Main level features Large Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertop & Appliances. Fresh paint throughout both levels. New LVP flooring. Half bath with updated fixtures. Upstairs has all new carpet throughout. Full bath with tile flooring. Two Spacious Bedrooms and Laundry. This unit has the enclosed Backporch area with separate storage room. On-site swimming pool. Dues are currently $145/mo and include water and sewer.