Great location in desirable Viewmont. This one-level, single-story 2 BDRM, 1 BATH townhome is nestled in the quiet and quaint Stone Creek neighborhood. Entrance has hardwood floor that leads into an open floor plan living room with new vinyl laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and tiled electric fireplace. Service bar between kitchen and living area can accommodate 3 full-size bar-height chairs. A little desk/computer/flex space is located next to sliding glass door that leads to the 12' x 12' deck. There are two nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom between the bedrooms that can be accessed through the living area or through a private door in the primary bedroom. Property and elevated deck backs up to lush woods. New HVAC/Air/Heating installed in early 2021. Washer & Dryer to convey with accepted offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district…
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
- Updated
A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
- Updated
COVID-19 cases and quarantines continued to drop for Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.