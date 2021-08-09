Due to being out of town, all offers will be reviewed 8/12/21 at 12pm. Now available in Westminster Park, a beautiful townhome located conveniently in the Viewmont area of NW Hickory. This desirable end unit includes 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, with 2 levels of living. The entryway has tile flooring which connects into the kitchen and formal living room. Kitchen appliances were replaced in 2016 and the formal living room includes a wood-burning fireplace that has never been used. Ahead is the living room featuring engineered hardwood floors, which adjoins to the enclosed sunroom as well as the outside patio. Upstairs features two bedrooms, two full baths, and a laundry closet in the hallway connecting the two. The community offers a clubhouse and swimming pool. HOA's are $152 per month. Call to make your appointment today.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $168,000
