2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $167,900

Great location in desirable Viewmont. This one-level, single-story 2 BDRM, 1 BATH townhome is nestled in the quiet and quaint Stone Creek neighborhood. Entrance has hardwood floor that leads into an open floor plan living room with new vinyl laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and tiled electric fireplace. Service bar between kitchen and living area can accommodate 3 full-size bar-height chairs. A little desk/computer/flex space is located next to sliding glass door that leads to the 12' x 12' deck. There are two nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom between the bedrooms that can be accessed through the living area or through a private door in the primary bedroom. Property and elevated deck backs up to lush woods. New HVAC/Air/Heating installed in early 2021. Washer & Dryer to convey with accepted offer.