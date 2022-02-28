2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

Cute one level condominium convenient located in Colony Square. With over 1200 square foot, this end unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an awesome enclosed sunroom. Ample patio on the back, perfect for grilling out and soaking up the sun. Kitchen has brand new Stove and Microwave, and newer Refrigerator. All windows were replaced in 2020, new carpet in the bedrooms and beautiful hardwoods throughout. The unit is assigned 2 parking spaces. Enjoy Summer of 2022 at the community pool!