2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

STUNNIG UPDATES in this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow. Convenient to shopping, dining & schools. Cozy Living Room with lots of natural light & decorative Fireplace. Updated Kitchen with electric range, dishwasher & large, deep sink. Large enclosed Laundry room off Kitchen. Beautifully refinished, original hardwood floors. Bathroom has been tastefully remodeled. All new plumbing throughout. New water heater 2021. Walk-in, stand up crawl space for extra storage. Huge, mostly cleared .76 Acre lot allowing plenty of room for gardening, fire pit & outdoor recreation. Circular drive for convenience of guest parking.

