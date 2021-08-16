2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $158,500

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Charming move-in ready townhouse conveniently located in the Tara Woods subdivision in NE Hickory. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Main-level has many updates including engineered wood floors, updated fireplace, granite kitchen counter with attractive backsplash. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a bathroom with dual vanities and laundry closet. An enclosed sunroom adds extra living space. Buyers will enjoy the short walk to the community pool! Most furnishings can be purchased in a separate bill of sale. Don't miss this one! Available for showings as of 8/14. Public Open House Saturday, August 14 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.