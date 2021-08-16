PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Charming move-in ready townhouse conveniently located in the Tara Woods subdivision in NE Hickory. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Main-level has many updates including engineered wood floors, updated fireplace, granite kitchen counter with attractive backsplash. Upstairs has two bedrooms, a bathroom with dual vanities and laundry closet. An enclosed sunroom adds extra living space. Buyers will enjoy the short walk to the community pool! Most furnishings can be purchased in a separate bill of sale. Don't miss this one! Available for showings as of 8/14. Public Open House Saturday, August 14 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $158,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young a…
- Updated
Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba Coun…
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
- Updated
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
NC Governor urges masks in schools; will Newton-Conover and Catawba County revisit mask-optional vote?
Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are being asked to reconsider the decision to make masks optional for students, teacher…
As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise, some events are being postponed or canceled.
The ongoing coverage of how a furniture plant employee was gunned down at work and her two co-workers from Alexander County spent six months o…
- Updated
Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.